Compatibility of my apps with macOS 10.15 Catalina

The release of Catalina is now just a few weeks away, so I’m having a big push to ensure that all my free utilities are fully compatible. The following lists are based on my testing with beta releases, and the comments of others who’ve been trying out Catalina.
As was announced at WWDC back in June, Catalina extends the privacy protection already built into Mojave to encompass folders such as Documents and your Desktop. This doesn’t mean that apps are denied access to those folders, but if they try opening files there without going through a standard Open or Save dialog, they may run into trouble.
I therefore recommend that users add apps which open or examine files without going through a regular Open dialog, to the Full Disk Access list in the Privacy settings.
Twenty-four apps should be fully compatible with Catalina, including:
- 32-bitCheck 1.8 – check 32-bit apps etc.
- Alifix 1.1 – refresh and report broken Aliases
- Apfelstrudel 1.3 – Unicode normalisation toolkit
- ArchiChect 1.1 – check 32-bit apps by drag and drop
- Bailiff 1.4 – iCloud menubar control
- Consolation 3.1 – log browser
- DeepTools 1.3 – preserve versions
- DelightEd 2.0b2 – Rich Text editor
- Dystextia 1.6 – obfuscate text with Unicode
- LockRattler 4.22 – check security systems
- Nalaprop 1.0b10 – parse text into parts of speech
- PermissionScanner 1.4 – check Home folder permissions
- Podofyllin 1.0b17 – PDF reader
- Pratique 1.1 – clears document quarantine flags
- Precize 1.8 – file info including Aliases
- RepairHomePermissions 1.2 – repair Home folder permissions
- Sandstrip 1.1 – strips quarantine flags
- Signet 1.2 – scans and checks bundle signatures
- SilentKnight 1.1 – checks security systems automatically
- SystHist 1.12 – list update history
- T2M2 1.7 – Time Machine check
- Taccy 1.2 – checks app’s privacy settings
- UTIutility 1.0 – discover and convert UTIs
- xattred 1.1 – extended attribute (xattr) toolkit.
There are two apps which have known minor issues:
- Cirrus 1.5 – full iCloud toolkit, whose browser view doesn’t work properly with Catalina’s new paths yet
- Revisionist 1.5 – document versions toolkit, which has a minor bug to be fixed.
All five of my command tools are fully compatible, fully signed and notarized:
- alisma 2 – Finder alias command tool
- Blowhole 9 – make log entry, command tool
- cmpxat 2 – compare xattrs command tool
- silnite 1 – command tool to check security systems
- unorml 3 – Unicode normalisation command tool.
Nine apps should run OK, but may have minor limitations. I aim to work through these and release updates over the next month or so:
- KeychainCheck 1.3 – check Keychains
- KeychainCheck 2.0a4 – advanced check Keychains
- Rosettavert 1.2 – text encoding conversion
- RouteMap 1.0b2 – log Signpost harvest and analysis
- Scrub 1.0b2 – clean sensitive files
- SearchKey 1.2 – search metadata (full)
- SearchKeyLite 1.2 – search metadata (basic)
- The Signpost Kit 1.3 – RouteMap, Whither, Blowhole + tutorial bundle
- Whither 1.0 – Signpost harvesting and performance analysis.
Three apps aren’t currently compatible, and will need further work, which I hope to complete during the autumn/fall:
- DispatchRider 0.3b1 – task scheduler
- DispatchView 1.0 – inspect DAS and CTS in log
- Woodpile 1.0b6 – top-down log browser (incompatible with Mojave).
That leaves five apps which have major issues, and won’t be moving to Catalina, I’m afraid:
- Aquiline Check 1.0b2a – QuickLook cache control, includes Aquiliner 1.0, which has been rendered impossible by new privacy protections
- Consolation 2.4 – log browser – use Consolation 3.x instead
- HelpHelp 1.1 – Sierra only Help book toolkit, which is incompatible with High Sierra and Mojave due to changes in macOS
- RunConsolation 1.1 – runs Consolation in ordinary user mode
- RunT2M2 1.0 – runs Time Machine check in ordinary user mode.
All my apps are 64-bit, and all apart from those eight in the last two lists above are notarized.
If you encounter any issues in my apps in Catalina, please provide details as soon as you can. I can’t fix bugs which I don’t know about.
I will now try to keep the above lists up to date as I update apps, and you report any problems with them.
(Last updated 16 August 2019.)