Compatibility of my apps with macOS 10.15 Catalina

The release of Catalina is now just a few weeks away, so I’m having a big push to ensure that all my free utilities are fully compatible. The following lists are based on my testing with beta releases, and the comments of others who’ve been trying out Catalina.

As was announced at WWDC back in June, Catalina extends the privacy protection already built into Mojave to encompass folders such as Documents and your Desktop. This doesn’t mean that apps are denied access to those folders, but if they try opening files there without going through a standard Open or Save dialog, they may run into trouble.

I therefore recommend that users add apps which open or examine files without going through a regular Open dialog, to the Full Disk Access list in the Privacy settings.

Twenty-four apps should be fully compatible with Catalina, including:

32-bitCheck 1.8 – check 32-bit apps etc.

Alifix 1.1 – refresh and report broken Aliases

Apfelstrudel 1.3 – Unicode normalisation toolkit

ArchiChect 1.1 – check 32-bit apps by drag and drop

Bailiff 1.4 – iCloud menubar control

Consolation 3.1 – log browser

DeepTools 1.3 – preserve versions

DelightEd 2.0b2 – Rich Text editor

Dystextia 1.6 – obfuscate text with Unicode

LockRattler 4.22 – check security systems

Nalaprop 1.0b10 – parse text into parts of speech

PermissionScanner 1.4 – check Home folder permissions

Podofyllin 1.0b17 – PDF reader

Pratique 1.1 – clears document quarantine flags

Precize 1.8 – file info including Aliases

RepairHomePermissions 1.2 – repair Home folder permissions

Sandstrip 1.1 – strips quarantine flags

Signet 1.2 – scans and checks bundle signatures

SilentKnight 1.1 – checks security systems automatically

SystHist 1.12 – list update history

T2M2 1.7 – Time Machine check

Taccy 1.2 – checks app’s privacy settings

UTIutility 1.0 – discover and convert UTIs

xattred 1.1 – extended attribute (xattr) toolkit.

There are two apps which have known minor issues:

Cirrus 1.5 – full iCloud toolkit, whose browser view doesn’t work properly with Catalina’s new paths yet

Revisionist 1.5 – document versions toolkit, which has a minor bug to be fixed.

All five of my command tools are fully compatible, fully signed and notarized:

alisma 2 – Finder alias command tool

Blowhole 9 – make log entry, command tool

cmpxat 2 – compare xattrs command tool

silnite 1 – command tool to check security systems

unorml 3 – Unicode normalisation command tool.

Nine apps should run OK, but may have minor limitations. I aim to work through these and release updates over the next month or so:

KeychainCheck 1.3 – check Keychains

KeychainCheck 2.0a4 – advanced check Keychains

Rosettavert 1.2 – text encoding conversion

RouteMap 1.0b2 – log Signpost harvest and analysis

Scrub 1.0b2 – clean sensitive files

SearchKey 1.2 – search metadata (full)

SearchKeyLite 1.2 – search metadata (basic)

The Signpost Kit 1.3 – RouteMap, Whither, Blowhole + tutorial bundle

Whither 1.0 – Signpost harvesting and performance analysis.

Three apps aren’t currently compatible, and will need further work, which I hope to complete during the autumn/fall:

DispatchRider 0.3b1 – task scheduler

DispatchView 1.0 – inspect DAS and CTS in log

Woodpile 1.0b6 – top-down log browser (incompatible with Mojave).

That leaves five apps which have major issues, and won’t be moving to Catalina, I’m afraid:

Aquiline Check 1.0b2a – QuickLook cache control, includes Aquiliner 1.0, which has been rendered impossible by new privacy protections

Consolation 2.4 – log browser – use Consolation 3.x instead

HelpHelp 1.1 – Sierra only Help book toolkit, which is incompatible with High Sierra and Mojave due to changes in macOS

RunConsolation 1.1 – runs Consolation in ordinary user mode

RunT2M2 1.0 – runs Time Machine check in ordinary user mode.

All my apps are 64-bit, and all apart from those eight in the last two lists above are notarized.

If you encounter any issues in my apps in Catalina, please provide details as soon as you can. I can’t fix bugs which I don’t know about.

I will now try to keep the above lists up to date as I update apps, and you report any problems with them.

(Last updated 16 August 2019.)