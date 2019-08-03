Saturday Mac riddles 6

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through shopping, barbecues, and recreation.

1: I was once the arch investigator until I came out of the shadows. You’ll now find me centrestage, or right in the bar. What am I?

2: You danced with me until a lion arrived, then went it alone until turning maverick went badly wrong. Now I’m sprightly again, which is just as well as you’ve got no choice anyway. What am I?

3: What had last happened on 18 September 1618, and to some people’s surprise passed without incident on 21 December 2012?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.