Apple has pushed updates to Gatekeeper and MRT

Apple has pushed updates to the data used by Gatekeeper, bringing its version number to 172, dated 16 July 2019; to MRT bringing its version to 1.46 dated 16 July 2019; and to “Compatibility Notification Data” for Mojave, bringing its version to 1.0.6.

Apple provides no details as to what changes these updates bring, but the Gatekeeper update is normally expected to include recent revocations of security certificates used in signing software.

Thanks to @ClassicII_MrMac for revealing that this version of MRT addresses issues installed by conferencing services other than Zoom’s. These include: ringcentralopener, telusmeetingsopener, btcloudphonemeetingsopener, officesuitehdmeetingopener, attvideomeetingsopener, bizconfopener, huihuiopener, umeetingopener, zhumuopener, and zoomcnopener.

You can check whether these updates have been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

A full listing of security data file versions is given by SilentKnight, LockRattler and SystHist for El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave and Catalina, available from their product page. If your Mac has not yet installed this update, you can force an update using SilentKnight, LockRattler, or at the command line.

“Compatibility Notification Data” isn’t currently tracked by any of those apps. It appears to contain a list of widely-used apps which are still 32-bit, thus for use by Apple’s Legacy Software feature in Mojave. It doesn’t appear to affect the running of those apps, nor does it have any bearing on security. I therefore don’t intend adding it to SilentKnight or LockRattler: if you want to track its version number and contents, SystHist lists its updates, and the bundle concerned is /System/Library/CoreServices/CompatibilityNotificationData.bundle.

I have updated the reference pages here which are accessed directly from LockRattler 4.2 and later using its Check blog button.

I maintain lists of the current versions of security data files for Mojave on this page, High Sierra on this page, Sierra on this page, and El Capitan on this page.

Updated 1845 16 July 2019.