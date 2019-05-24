32-bitCheck version 1.7 has minor improvements

Version 1.7 of 32-bitCheck, my free utility for checking in bulk apps and other executable code to detect which remains 32-bit, brings the following two new features:

each time the app is opened, it checks its code integrity against its signature; if there is a disparity, it quits immediately;

an additional menu command in the Help menu opens the 32-bitCheck product page in your default browser.

32-bitCheck runs on El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra and Mojave, and is now available from here: 32bitCheck17

from Downloads above, and its Product Page.