ArchiChect version 1.1 has minor improvements

Version 1.1 of ArchiChect, my free utility for checking individual apps to detect which remain 32-bit, brings two new features:
- each time the app is opened, it checks its code integrity against its signature; if there is a disparity, it quits immediately;
- an additional menu command in the Help menu opens the ArchiChect product page in your default browser.
ArchiChect runs on Sierra, High Sierra and Mojave, and is now available from here: archichect11
from Downloads above, and its Product Page.