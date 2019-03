I’m afraid that once again this blog is receiving a torrent of hundreds of attempts to post comment spam each day.

To address this, as a temporary measure, I am blocking the posting of comments to any articles that are more than 40 days old. Please feel free to post comments as usual on more recent articles, though.

I will review this in a couple of days, and then hope to be able to allow unrestricted comments again.

My sincere apologies.