hoakley General, Life, Painting

Out of darkness, light: The development of chiaroscuro 2

Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775–1851), Fishermen at Sea (1796), oil on canvas, 91.4 x 122.2 cm, The Tate Gallery (Purchased 1972), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), http://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/turner-fishermen-at-sea-t01585

In the first of these two articles looking briefly at the history of ‘compositional’ chiaroscuro in painting, I traced some early examples from the Renaissance before showing a selection from its heyday between 1590 and 1650. With Caravaggio and those influenced by him gone, chiaroscuro returned to occasional use for special effects rather than lapsing into obscurity.

watteaufoursome
Antoine Watteau (1684–1721), The Foursome (c 1713), oil on canvas, 49.5 x 64.9 cm, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, San Francisco, CA. Wikimedia Commons.

It still appeared in nocturnes, such as Antoine Watteau’s The Foursome from about 1713. You may have noticed that I’m not a great fan of paintings from this period, but I rather like this for its subtlety, and the details half-hidden in its darkness.

jwrightorrery
Joseph Wright of Derby (1734–1797), A Philosopher Giving that Lecture on the Orrery, in which a Lamp is Put in Place of the Sun (1766), oil on canvas, 147.3 x 203.2 cm, Derby Museum and Art Gallery, Derby, England. Wikimedia Commons.

With the Age of Enlightenment, one of its most devoted artists spent much of his career using chiaroscuro to express revelation and discovery. Joseph Wright of Derby’s A Philosopher Giving that Lecture on the Orrery, in which a Lamp is Put in Place of the Sun from 1766 is one of the best examples of his use of light and darkness, which is both visually stunning and appropriately symbolic.

Chiaroscuro was resurrected by the Romantic and ‘Gothic’ painters who arrived in the late eighteenth century. Their use of it to intensify the mysterious and sometimes downright scary stands in complete contrast to Wright.

The Shepherd's Dream, from 'Paradise Lost' 1793 by Henry Fuseli 1741-1825
Henry Fuseli (1741–1825), The Shepherd’s Dream, from ‘Paradise Lost’ (1793), oil on canvas, 154.3 x 215.3 cm, The Tate Gallery (Purchased 1966), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), http://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/fuseli-the-shepherds-dream-from-paradise-lost-t00876

Henry Fuseli used chiaroscuro extensively, particularly in his many paintings of the night. One fine example is in The Shepherd’s Dream from 1793, which tells a story of fairy elves bewitching a peasant, from John Milton’s Paradise Lost (1667). Later ‘faerie painters’ of the nineteenth century also used chiaroscuro frequently.

Just three years later, the young JMW Turner exhibited his first oil painting at the Royal Academy: a maritime nocturne which features brilliant use of chiaroscuro.

Fishermen at Sea exhibited 1796 by Joseph Mallord William Turner 1775-1851
Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775–1851), Fishermen at Sea (1796), oil on canvas, 91.4 x 122.2 cm, The Tate Gallery (Purchased 1972), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), http://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/turner-fishermen-at-sea-t01585

Turner’s Fishermen at Sea from 1796 shows small fishing boats working in a heavy swell off The Needles, on the Isle of Wight, on a moonlit night. Although an outstanding work for such a young artist, Turner was following a vogue for nocturnes which had been established by British and French painters during the late eighteenth century.

vonpilotyseniwallenstein
Karl von Piloty (1826–1886), Seni at the Body of Wallenstein (1855), oil on canvas, 312 × 365 cm, Neue Pinakothek, Munich, Germany. Wikimedia Commons.

Chiaroscuro remained a favourite of more traditional artists during the nineteenth century. Here Karl von Piloty uses it for the scene of an infamous murder in his painting of Seni at the Body of Wallenstein from 1855. This shows the body of the murdered high general Albrecht von Wallenstein in 1634, discovered by his astrologer, Giovanni Battista Seni.

schefferdantevirgilghosts
Ary Scheffer (1795–1858), Dante and Virgil Encountering the Shades of Francesca de Rimini and Paolo in the Underworld (1855), oil on canvas, 171 x 239 cm, Musée du Louvre, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

Ary Scheffer used it to great if relatively conventional effect in his painting of Dante and Virgil Encountering the Shades of Francesca de Rimini and Paolo in the Underworld (1855). These two adulterous lovers are seen in Dante’s second circle of hell, providing good grounds for the use of chiaroscuro, which proves highly effective.

More modern paintings during the latter half of the nineteenth century very seldom used traditional chiaroscuro, with its near-black shadows and dazzling highlights. Instead the shadows are more murk than black, and the highlights more modest too.

milletangelus
Jean-François Millet (1814–1875), L’Angélus (The Angelus) (1857-59), oil on canvas, 55 x 66 cm, Musée d’Orsay, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

Jean-François Millet’s L’Angélus (The Angelus), which he completed around 1857-59, reverses the convention of highlit figures against a dark background, to instil sombreness and emphasise the poverty of the couple seen at the end of a day digging potatoes from the poor soil.

vanschendelbarketbycandlelight
Petrus van Schendel (1806–1870), Market by Candlelight (1865), oil on panel, 46 x 33 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Petrus van Schendel combines the romantic glow of candles with haze and murk in his Market by Candlelight of 1865. This has a much narrower tonal range than Caravaggist chiaroscuro, resulting in softness.

vangoghpotatoeaters
Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890), The Potato Eaters (1885), oil on canvas, 82 × 114 cm, Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Wikimedia Commons.

Vincent van Gogh’s early social realist painting of The Potato Eaters from 1885 makes very effective use of reduced contrast chiaroscuro, in depicting a poor peasant family eating in their dark cottage.

bonnardlamp1899
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Lamp (c 1899), oil on board, 54 x 70.5 cm, Flint Institute of Arts (Michigan), Flint, MI. The Athenaeum.

Of Pierre Bonnard’s many paintings exploring light and its effects, The Lamp from about 1899 stands out for its full-blown chiaroscuro lighting and his elaborate use of reflection in the globe below the light.

Another continuing use of chiaroscuro to the present day is in portraiture, particularly in insightful self-portraits.

kojimaselfportrait
Torajirō Kojima 児島虎次郎 (1881–1929), Self-Portrait 自画像 (c 1917), oil on canvas, 56.5 x 44.5 cm, Ōhara Museum of Art 大原美術館, Kurashiki, Japan. Wikimedia Commons.

Torajirō Kojima’s Self-Portrait 自画像 painted in about 1917 makes him look old, care-worn and anxious, a direct contrast to the effects shown in Gerard van Honthorst’s scenes of revelry in the seventeenth century.

Chiaroscuro isn’t done yet, not by a long way, but has settled as an unusual technique mainly employed for special visual effects – and is perhaps the more marvellous as a result.