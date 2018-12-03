Last big batch of notarized apps for Mojave

I have now cleared my backlog of apps to be notarized for your added security, particularly in Mojave. These are:

DeepTools version 1.2, which provides three apps for ensuring that document versions get copied and moved properly: deeptools12

and from Downloads above.

Rosettavert version 1.2, which converts between different text encoding schemes: rosettavert12

and from Downloads above.

SearchKey version 1.2, which helps you use extended attributes to enhance Spotlight searches: searchkey12

and from Downloads above.

SearchKeyLite version 1.2, which gives simpler access to extended attributes for Spotlight searches: searchkeylite12

and from Downloads above.