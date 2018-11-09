Here are another couple of apps which I have updated (gently) and had notarized for your added security.

RepairHomePermissions steps you through Apple’s official recommended method for repairing permissions on your Home folder, saving you from having to use Terminal commands. Although I wondered if this was of little value in High Sierra and Mojave, it does still seem to fix troublesome issues for some users.

RepairHomePermissions version 1.1 is now available from here: rhpb11

and from Downloads above.

Dystextia is quite different: it substitutes Unicode characters into text so that it remains perfectly readable by a human, but consists of quite different characters from ‘normal’. You can use this to explore the minefield that Unicode code points have become, to generate obfuscated text, and to block attempts to index and search sensitive text, even email messages, for instance.

For example, here is the same paragraph gently recoded:

Dуstехtіа іs quіtе dіffеrеnt: іt substіtutеs Unісоdе сhаrасtеrs іntо tехt sо thаt іt rеmаіns реrfесtlу rеаdаblе bу а humаn, but соnsіsts оf vеrу dіffеrеnt сhаrасtеrs. Үоu саn usе thіs tо ехрlоrе thе mіnеfіеld thаt Unісоdе соdе роіnts hаvе bесоmе, tо gеnеrаtе оbfusсаtеd tехt, аnd tо blосk аttеmрts tо іndех аnd sеаrсh tехt.

Here it is at maximum strength:

Dу𝚜𝚝ех𝚝іа і𝚜 q𝚞і𝚝е ⅾі𝚏𝚏е𝚛е𝚗𝚝∶ і𝚝 𝚜𝚞b𝚜𝚝і𝚝𝚞𝚝е𝚜 U𝚗ісоⅾе с𝚑а𝚛ас𝚝е𝚛𝚜 і𝚗𝚝о 𝚝ех𝚝 𝚜о 𝚝𝚑а𝚝 і𝚝 𝚛е𝚖аі𝚗𝚜 ре𝚛𝚏ес𝚝ⅼу 𝚛еаⅾаbⅼе bу а 𝚑𝚞𝚖а𝚗, b𝚞𝚝 со𝚗𝚜і𝚜𝚝𝚜 о𝚏 𝚟е𝚛у ⅾі𝚏𝚏е𝚛е𝚗𝚝 с𝚑а𝚛ас𝚝е𝚛𝚜․ Үо𝚞 са𝚗 𝚞𝚜е 𝚝𝚑і𝚜 𝚝о ехрⅼо𝚛е 𝚝𝚑е 𝚖і𝚗е𝚏іеⅼⅾ 𝚝𝚑а𝚝 U𝚗ісоⅾе соⅾе роі𝚗𝚝𝚜 𝚑а𝚟е bесо𝚖е, 𝚝о ɡе𝚗е𝚛а𝚝е оb𝚏𝚞𝚜са𝚝еⅾ 𝚝ех𝚝, а𝚗ⅾ 𝚝о bⅼос𝚔 а𝚝𝚝е𝚖р𝚝𝚜 𝚝о і𝚗ⅾех а𝚗ⅾ 𝚜еа𝚛с𝚑 𝚝ех𝚝․

You’ll be relieved to know that Dystextia can also reverse its encoding processes to recover ‘plain’ text.

Dystextia version 1.5, which also tweaks some of its interface settings, is now available from here: dystextia15

and from Downloads above.