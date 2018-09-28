Apple has at last pushed an update to XProtect’s security data

Apple has at last, after more than six months, pushed an update to the configuration data for its XProtect tool, which detects malware on macOS systems. This brings the version number to 2100, and increases the minimum version of the Adobe Flash Player plugin required from 28.0.0.161 to 31.0.0.108, that currently available.

I pointed out that this changed was needed in my article here just over a week ago. It is good to see that Apple has responded.

If you have Flash Player installed, you should check that you have this latest version, available from here. If you don’t, XProtect will now silently disable your old version.

There is still no change at all to XProtect’s malware detection, though.

You can check whether this update has been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

A full listing of security data file versions is given by LockRattler and SystHist for El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra and Mojave, available from Downloads above. If your Mac has not yet installed this update, you can force an update using LockRattler, or at the command line.

I have updated the reference pages here which are accessed directly from LockRattler 4.2 and later using its Check blog button.

I maintain lists of the current versions of security data files for Sierra on this page, for High Sierra on this page, and for El Capitan on this page. I am just about to start a page for Mojave, whose link I will post here in an update shortly.