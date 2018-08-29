Pierre Bonnard: Marthe

hoakley General, Life, Painting

Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Bathroom (The Dressing Room with Pink Sofa) (1908), oil on canvas, 125 x 109 cm, Musées Royaux des Beaux-Arts de Belgique, Brussels, Belgium. The Athenaeum.

Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947) lived with Marthe Bonnard (1869-1942) for almost fifty years. Their relationship spanned the great majority of his professional career, and is reflected in a high proportion of his paintings and drawings. Here is a small selection which may help you trace their relationship as well as his artistic development. As this consists of over thirty paintings (for which I make no apology), I will keep my comments to a minimum.

Pierre and Marthe met in Montmartre, Paris in 1893. Her real name was Maria Boursin, but she lived under the name of Marthe de Méligny. She claimed to be sixteen when they met, but if the year of her birth is correct, she would have been ten years older.

bonnardwomanpullingonstockings
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Woman Pulling on her Stockings (1893), oil on board, 35.2 x 27 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Woman Pulling on her Stockings (1893), probably one of his first paintings of Marthe.

bonnardmanwoman1898
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Man and Woman in an Interior (1898), oil on board, 51.5 x 62 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Man and Woman in an Interior (1898), known better from his later Man and Woman (c 1900), below.

bonnardindolence
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Woman Dozing on a Bed (‘Indolence’) (1899), oil on canvas, 96 x 105 cm, Musée d’Orsay, Paris. The Athenaeum.

Woman Dozing on a Bed or Indolence 1899.

bonnardsiesta1900
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Siesta (1900), oil on canvas, 109 x 132 cm, National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, Australia. The Athenaeum.

Siesta (1900).

bonnardmanwoman1900
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Man and Woman (c 1900), oil on canvas, 115 x 72.5 cm, Musée d’Orsay, Paris. The Athenaeum.

Man and Woman (c 1900).

bonnardmarthedivan1900
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Marthe on a Divan (c 1900), oil on cardboard, 44 x 41 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Marthe on a Divan (c 1900).

bonnardmarthebathtubphoto
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Marthe in the Bathtub (1907), photograph, further details not known, Musée d’Orsay, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

Marthe in the Bathtub (1907), one of very many photos of Marthe taken by Bonnard.

bonnardeltocador
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), El Tocador (The Dressing Table) (1908), oil on panel, 52 x 45 cm, Musée d’Orsay, Paris. The Athenaeum.

El Tocador (The Dressing Table) (1908).

bonnardbathroom1908
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Bathroom (The Dressing Room with Pink Sofa) (1908), oil on canvas, 125 x 109 cm, Musées Royaux des Beaux-Arts de Belgique, Brussels, Belgium. The Athenaeum.

The Bathroom or The Dressing Room with Pink Sofa (1908).

bonnardreflectiontub1909
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Reflection (The Tub) (1909), media not known, 73 x 84.5 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Reflection or The Tub (1909).

bonnardkneelingwoman1913
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Kneeling Woman (Nude with Tub) (1913), oil on canvas, 75 x 53 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Kneeling Woman or Nude with Tub (1913).

bonnardrestinggarden1914
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Resting in the Garden (c 1914), oil on canvas, 100.5 x 249 cm, Nasjonalmuseet for Kunst, Arkitektur og Design, Oslo, Norway. The Athenaeum.

Resting in the Garden (1914).

bonnardprovencalcarafe
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Provençal Carafe, Marthe Bonnard and Her Dog Ubu (1915), oil on canvas, 62.9 x 66.4 cm, Villa Flora, Winterthur, Switzerland. The Athenaeum.

The Provençal Carafe, Marthe Bonnard and Her Dog Ubu (1915).

Coffee 1915 by Pierre Bonnard 1867-1947
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Le Café (Coffee) (1915), oil on canvas, 73 x 106.4 cm, The Tate Gallery (Presented by Sir Michael Sadler through the Art Fund 1941), London. Photographic Rights © Tate 2018, CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), http://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/bonnard-coffee-n05414

Le Café (Coffee) (1915).

In 1916, Bonnard met Renée Monchaty, a friend of Marthe’s, and fell deeply in love with her; she modelled for several of his paintings, and threw Marthe into rages of jealousy on occasion. He also had an affair with Lucienne Dupuy de Frenelle, the wife of a doctor, who is the model for several other of his works.

bonnardspring1917
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Spring (Nude in the Bath) (1917), oil on canvas, 85 x 50 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

The Spring (Nude in the Bath) (1917).

bonnardvigil1921
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Vigil (1921), oil on cardboard, 96.5 x 120.5 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

The Vigil (1921).

bonnardnudebendingdown1923
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Nude Bending Down (1923), oil on canvas, 57.1 x 52.7 cm, The Tate Gallery (Bequeathed by the Hon. Mrs A.E. Pleydell-Bouverie through the Friends of the Tate Gallery 1968), London. Photographic Rights © Tate 2018, CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/bonnard-nude-bending-down-t01076

Nude Bending Down (1923).

In 1924, Marthe had her first exhibition of pastel paintings in the Druet Gallery; she signed herself Marthe Solange.

In 1925, Pierre Bonnard and Marthe finally married, in a quiet civil ceremony in Paris, in August. None of their friends attended the wedding. Within a month, Bonnard’s former lover Renée Monchaty shot herself in the chest, as she lay in a bath of white roses.

bonnardpinknudemirror1925
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Pink Nude Reflected in a Mirror (c 1925), oil on canvas, 70.5 x 42.3 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Pink Nude Reflected in a Mirror (c 1925).

Nude in the Bath 1925 by Pierre Bonnard 1867-1947
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Nu dans la baignoire (Nude in the Bath) (1925), oil on canvas, 104.6 x 65.4 cm, The Tate Gallery (Bequeathed by Simon Sainsbury 2006, accessioned 2008), London. Photographic Rights © Tate 2018, https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/bonnard-nude-in-the-bath-t12611

Nu dans la baignoire or Nude in the Bath (1925). It is not known whether Bonnard painted this before Renée Monchaty’s suicide in a bath.

The Bath 1925 by Pierre Bonnard 1867-1947
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Baignoire (Le Bain) (The Bath) (1925), oil on canvas, 86 x 120.6 cm, The Tate Gallery (Presented by Lord Ivor Spencer Churchill through the Contemporary Art Society 1930), London. Photographic Rights © Tate 2018, https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/bonnard-the-bath-n04495

Baignoire (Le Bain) or The Bath (1925).

bonnardvestibule
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Vestibule (c 1927), oil on canvas, 99.9 x 59.3 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

The Vestibule (c 1927). Marthe is deeper into the painting, on the right, and the woman with short hair at the left appears to be the Bonnards’ maid.

bonnardnuderadiator1928
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Nude with Radiator (1928), oil on canvas, 59.6 x 59.6 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Nude with Radiator (1928). Marthe is almost sixty years old here.

bonnardbreakfast1930
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Breakfast (c 1930), oil on canvas, 44.5 x 55.9 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Breakfast (c 1930).

bonnardnudebathtub1931
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Nude by the Bathtub (1931), media not known, 120 x 110 cm, Musée National d’Art Moderne de Paris, Paris. The Athenaeum.

Nude by the Bathtub (1931).

bonnardwhiteinterior1932
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), White Interior (1932), oil on canvas, 109.5 x 155.8 cm, Musée de Grenoble, Grenoble, France. The Athenaeum.

White Interior (1932). Marthe is on the far side of the table, almost blending in with the carpet.

bonnardnudebathroom1932
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Nude in Bathroom (Cabinet de Toilette) (1932), oil on cardboard, 120.7 x 117.5 cm, Museum of Modern Art, New York, NY. The Athenaeum.

Nude in Bathroom (Cabinet de Toilette) (1932).

bonnardmarthediningroom
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Marthe in the Dining Room (1933), oil on canvas, 111.5 x 59 cm, Musée des Beaux-Arts de Lyon, Lyon, France. The Athenaeum.

Marthe in the Dining Room (1933).

bonnardnudebeforemirror
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Nude before a Mirror (c 1933), oil on canvas, 152.1 x 101.9 cm, Galleria internazionale d’arte moderna di Ca’ Pesaro, Venice, Italy. The Athenaeum.

Nude before a Mirror (c 1933).

bonnardpedicure
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Pedicure (1936), oil on canvas, 52.1 x 83.2 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

The Pedicure (1936).

bonnardnudechair1938
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Nude and Chair (c 1936-38), oil on canvas, 127 x 83.8 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Nude and Chair (c 1936-38).

bonnardlargebathnude1939
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Large Bath, Nude (1937-38), oil on canvas, 37 x 56.8 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

The Large Bath, Nude (1937-38).

bonnardnudeinbathtub1941
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Nude in Bathtub (c 1938-41), oil on canvas, 121.9 x 151.1 cm, Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh, PA. The Athenaeum.

Nude in Bathtub (c 1938-41).

On 26 January 1942, Marthe Bonnard died in their villa at Le Cannet in the south of France.

bonnardmartheenteringroom
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Marthe Entering the Room (1942), gouache and pencil on paper, 65.1 x 50.2 cm, Arkansas Arts Center, Little Rock, AR. The Athenaeum. Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Marthe Entering the Room (1942).

bonnardbath1942
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Bath (1942), gouache, pastel and colored crayon on paper, 50.2 x 65.4 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

The Bath (1942).

bonnardyoungwomengarden
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Young Women in the Garden (Renée Monchaty and Marthe Bonnard) (c 1921-46), oil on canvas, 60.5 x 77 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Young Women in the Garden shows Renée Monchaty, the blonde, and Marthe Bonnard, and is believed to have been painted between 1921-46. If those dates are correct, Marthe was at least 52 years old at the time.

