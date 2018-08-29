xattred 1.0b9: now fully equipped for Mojave, and notarized

It has been a long, tough job getting xattred to a state of full readiness for use in Mojave, and I think that it is finally there.

xattred version 1.0b9 now has full information about its function with Mojave’s privacy protection, its Info.plist file has been equipped with all the strings and other paraphernalia necessary for it to open the files which you might want, and the whole thing has been notarized too. It is now available from here: xattred10b9

and from Downloads above.

If you encounter any problems with it – particularly when trying to access protected items in Mojave – please let me know. I’m rather hoping that it will now be able to access anything anywhere that Unix permissions will allow.