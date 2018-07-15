hoakley Macs, Technology

New Apple support articles about MacBook Pro 2018 model with the T2 chip

New MacBook Pro models (2018) with a Touch Bar incorporate the same T2 chip which is built into the iMac Pro. Apple has just published a set of support articles detailing the changes brought by this chip, and how this changes security features of those models. Here are some that you may find useful:

I have included these and a couple of other updated support articles in my list of new and updated support articles.