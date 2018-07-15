New Apple support articles about MacBook Pro 2018 model with the T2 chip

New MacBook Pro models (2018) with a Touch Bar incorporate the same T2 chip which is built into the iMac Pro. Apple has just published a set of support articles detailing the changes brought by this chip, and how this changes security features of those models. Here are some that you may find useful:
- About SSD encryption in new MacBook Pro 2018 and iMac Pro models with the T2 chip
- About Secure Boot in Macs with the T2 chip
- About Macs with the T2 chip
- Identifying different models of MacBook Pro with links to their tech specs
- Startup Security Utility for Macs with the T2 chip
- Macs with the T2 chip don’t support starting up from network volumes which is a big issue for sysadmins.
I have included these and a couple of other updated support articles in my list of new and updated support articles.