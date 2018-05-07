New, updated and useful links to Apple support articles

Recent and updated articles

Connect your Apple ID to your Movies Anywhere account and watch eligible movies across all of your devices. (US only.)

iPad USB power adapter certifications

How to restart a Mac using Screen Sharing or Remote Login (SSH), even when FileVault is enabled on the remote Mac (Sierra and earlier). Uses fdesetup . Recently archived, but valuable for those using FileVault 2 in Sierra and earlier.

Using tethered caching to update content on iOS devices. For Sierra; High Sierra features its own caching service which replaces this.

iCloud

iCloud.com is the web interface to iCloud, accessed through your browser. This offers several valuable tools which are not available in macOS or iOS, which Apple details in a series of useful articles.

Using iCloud Drive on iCloud.com

Using iCloud.com to view and edit Pages, Numbers, or Keynote files

Create an email alias in iCloud Mail

Automatically forward emails in iCloud

Report junk invitations in iCloud Calendar

Other useful iCloud articles include

If your iCloud documents and data aren’t the same everywhere

Manage your iCloud storage

Help with iCloud Photo Library

iCloud Photo Sharing

Help with iCloud Keychain

Reference

Supported printers and scanners in macOS High Sierra, Sierra, El Capitan, Yosemite, and Mavericks

TCP and UDP ports used by Apple software products

Fonts included with macOS High Sierra

Digital camera RAW formats supported by iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra

List of available trusted root certificates in macOS High Sierra

Final Cut Pro X: Final Cut Pro: Supported media formats

How to download macOS Sierra

How to download apps and content again from Apple’s stores

Reporting phishing and other attacks to Apple

macOS Deployment Reference

iCloud and other online service status

Wireless carrier support and features for iPhone in world regions

Security updates

Links to the release notes detailing the security content of each macOS update in 2018.

Apple security updates main page

Security Update 2018-001 for High Sierra

High Sierra 10.13.4, Security Update 2018-002 Sierra, El Capitan

High Sierra 10.13.3 Supplemental Update

High Sierra 10.13.3, Security Update 2018-001 Sierra, El Capitan

High Sierra 10.13.2 Supplemental Update

Last updated: 6 May 2018.