Apple has just pushed updates to MRT and Gatekeeper’s data

Apple has just pushed updates to the data used by Gatekeeper, and that used by the Malware Removal Tool (MRT). These bring Gatekeeper’s version number to 142, dated 19 June 2018, and MRT to 1.35, also dated 19 June 2018.

Apple provides no details of what changes these updates bring, nor of any additions to the list of malware which MRT can remove successfully.

You can check whether this update has been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

A full listing of security data file versions is given by LockRattler and SystHist for El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra and Mojave, available from Downloads above. If your Mac has not yet installed this update, you can force an update using LockRattler, or at the command line.

I have updated the reference pages here which are accessed directly from LockRattler 4.2 and later using its Check blog button.

I maintain lists of the current versions of security data files for Sierra on this page, for High Sierra on this page, and for El Capitan on this page.