Your personal data and this blog: GDPR and related information

The Electic Light Company blog – my blog – doesn’t collect any personal data beyond those collected by WordPress blogs and their associated tools. You can read a clear statement explaining exactly what data are collected here.

Specifically:

If you sign up to follow this site, Automattic/WordPress collects the sign-up information, typically including an email address. I don’t collect email addresses, but leave Automattic/WordPress to handle all subscription services.

When you add a comment to an article, that comment and the information provided with it, including an email address, are collected by Automattic/WordPress. I get to see them (to assist in managing spam, etc.) but do not collect any of that information.

This site uses Akismet to combat comment spam.

This site doesn’t use PollDaddy surveys, nor Intense Debater information.

This site doesn’t use Google Analytics, other tools or services.

This site doesn’t handle orders of any kind.

The information automatically collected by Automattic/WordPress about referring site, date and time of access, likes, location information, etc., is collected. I get to see analyses of those which contain no personally identifiable information. So, for example, I can see that I had one visitor from Lichtenstein, say, but I do not know any more about them than that.

This site only collects the common information detailed in that statement. It does not add any Cookies, performs no additional tracking of any kind, and contains no advertising of any kind.

I don’t see individual user information except for that resulting from your actions, such as adding a comment, where you specifically provide such information.

I don’t share any of your information apart from what you choose to post in public and see on this blog.

If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy, or how your personal data are used, please contact me here or by email at h[dot]oakley[at]btconnect[dot]com.