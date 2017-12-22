xattr: com.apple.metadata:kMDItemCreator, records the app which created a file

Type: com.apple.metadata

Subtypes: kMDItemCreator

Serialisation: none

Data type: binary property list containing some UTF-8 text

Example: <62706c69 73743030 5f101047 72617068 6963436f 6e766572 74657208 00000000 00000101 00000000 00000001 00000000 00000000 00000000 0000001b> «bplist00_ GraphicConverter »

macOS: Sierra, High Sierra

System use: only found in /Library, and rare there

App use: rare

Document use: more common

Other usage: none

Purpose: contains the name of the app which ‘created’ the file

Information:

In addition to the name of the app, contains undocumented binary content which appear to be flags.

Tools: xattred, xattr

