xattr: com.apple.metadata:kMDItemDownloadedDate, the download datestamp

Type: com.apple.metadata
Subtypes: kMDItemDownloadedDate
Serialisation: none
Data type: binary property list with binary content
Example: <62706c69 73743030 a1013341 bc3b079b 60ee5b08 0a000000 00000001 01000000 00000000 02000000 00000000 00000000 00000000 13> «bplist00¡ 3A¼; `î[
»
macOS: Sierra, High Sierra
System use: only found in /Library, and rare there
App use: rare
Document use: more common
Other usage: none
Purpose: contains a date-time stamp showing when the file was downloaded
Information:
The date and time are given in binary form, and apparently followed by flags. These are undocumented.
As with all xattrs, this ‘sticky’ information can follow files around for a long time.
Tools: xattred,
xattr
Links:
