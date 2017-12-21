xattr: com.apple.metadata:kMDItemDownloadedDate, the download datestamp

Type: com.apple.metadata

Subtypes: kMDItemDownloadedDate

Serialisation: none

Data type: binary property list with binary content

Example: <62706c69 73743030 a1013341 bc3b079b 60ee5b08 0a000000 00000001 01000000 00000000 02000000 00000000 00000000 00000000 13> «bplist00¡ 3A¼; `î[

»

macOS: Sierra, High Sierra

System use: only found in /Library, and rare there

App use: rare

Document use: more common

Other usage: none

Purpose: contains a date-time stamp showing when the file was downloaded

Information:

The date and time are given in binary form, and apparently followed by flags. These are undocumented.

As with all xattrs, this ‘sticky’ information can follow files around for a long time.

Tools: xattred, xattr

