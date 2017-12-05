MarsEdit 4.0 is here at last

If you write a WordPress or similar blog supported by the app, you should be overjoyed to hear the MarsEdit, the most comprehensive blog editor of them all, has now shipped in version 4.0.

This completely revised version has apparently been seven years in the making. If you have MarsEdit 3, you can upgrade for around $24.95, even if you purchased that previous version through the App Store. For new users, the cost is $49.95.

You can upgrade or purchase through Red Sweater, or the App Store.

The mechanism for upgrading through the App Store is simple:

Ensure that you have MarsEdit 3 installed. If you have removed it, download it again from your Purchased tab in the App Store. ‘Purchase’ the free MarsEdit 4 from the App Store. Open MarsEdit 4 on your Mac, and go to the In-app Purchase item in the app menu. In the purchase dialog, opt to locate the old app and qualify for the reduced price. When prompted, select your copy of MarsEdit 3. The app will then check this against the App Store, and the reduced price purchase should be authorised in the App Store.

I will write a fuller account of this new version when I have more experience using it.