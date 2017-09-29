Apple has pushed updates to XProtect and MRT data

Apple has today pushed updates to the configuration data used by XProtect, and that for its malware removal tool, MRT. These are brought to versions 2095 (XProtect) and 1.23 (MRT) across El Capitan, Sierra and High Sierra systems.

XProtect data adds support for detecting new malware variants OSX.HMining.D and OSX.AceInstaller.B.2, changes detection of OSX.Genieo.G to cover the G1 variant, changes detection of OSX.Dok.A, and renames OSX.Genieo.F to OSX.ExtensionsInstaller.A.

Apple does not release details of these updates or what changes in them.