Updated free tools: should all now pass Gatekeeper checks

I have now produced new versions of all my free tools, which shouldn’t experience any problems in passing Gatekeeper’s checks. These versions are otherwise unchanged from the last, and will shortly appear in the Downloads listing.

Apfelstrudel apfelstrudel10a

blowhole blowhole3a

Consolation 3.0b8 consolation3b8a

Consolation 2.4 consolation24rela

DispatchRider dispatchrider03b1a

DispatchView dispatchview10a

Dystextia dystextia13a

HelpHelp helphelp11a

KeychainCheck keychaincheck13a

(note this version might run on El Capitan, but that is looking doubtful at present)

LockRattler lockrattler35a

(note this version might run on El Capitan, but that is looking doubtful at present)

MakeLogarchive MakeLogarchivea

PermissionScanner permscan10a

RepairHomePermissions rhpb2a

Rosettavert rosettavert10a

RunConsolation runconsolation11a

T2M2 (The Time Machine Mechanic) t2m211bp

unorml unorml2a

xattred xattred04a2a

These should all be fully compatible with Sierra and High Sierra.