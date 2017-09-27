Updated free tools: should all now pass Gatekeeper checks

I have now produced new versions of all my free tools, which shouldn’t experience any problems in passing Gatekeeper’s checks. These versions are otherwise unchanged from the last, and will shortly appear in the Downloads listing.
Apfelstrudel apfelstrudel10a
blowhole blowhole3a
Consolation 3.0b8 consolation3b8a
Consolation 2.4 consolation24rela
DispatchRider dispatchrider03b1a
DispatchView dispatchview10a
Dystextia dystextia13a
HelpHelp helphelp11a
KeychainCheck keychaincheck13a
(note this version might run on El Capitan, but that is looking doubtful at present)
LockRattler lockrattler35a
(note this version might run on El Capitan, but that is looking doubtful at present)
MakeLogarchive MakeLogarchivea
PermissionScanner permscan10a
RepairHomePermissions rhpb2a
Rosettavert rosettavert10a
RunConsolation runconsolation11a
T2M2 (The Time Machine Mechanic) t2m211bp
unorml unorml2a
xattred xattred04a2a
These should all be fully compatible with Sierra and High Sierra.