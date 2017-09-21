Dystextia, Apfelstrudel, Rosettavert and unorml updated for High Sierra

My Unicode and text utilities have now been ported to Swift 3.2 and rebuilt using Xcode 9, so they should now be fully compatible with both Sierra and High Sierra.

Apfelstrudel 1.0 is the first full release, and gives detailed insight into normalisation issues with Unicode strings. These include string comparison and contains() functions. The new version is available here: apfelstrudel10

Dystextia 1.3 offers both light and heavy conversion to near-identical Unicode characters to obfuscate text. The new version is available here: dystextia13

Rosettavert 1.0 provides easy access to the command tool iconv , which converts between over 140 different text encodings, from ASCII to UTF-32. The new version is available here: rosettavert10

unormal 2 is a command tool which converts Unicode text to any of the four standard Unicode normalised forms. This new version is available here: unorml2

