KeychainCheck 1.3: new version should run on El Capitan, Sierra, and High Sierra

Several people have asked if KeychainCheck could run on El Capitan: thanks to a new release of Xcode, I hope that may now be possible.

Version 1.3 of KeychainCheck has now been ported to Swift 3.2, tweaked, and built to run properly on El Capitan, Sierra, and High Sierra. Although I have tested it on Sierra and it all looks to be working properly, I am unable to test it on either El Capitan or High Sierra. I would therefore be very grateful if those running El Capitan or High Sierra would download this new version and let me know, please.

It is available from here: keychaincheck13

and from Downloads above.