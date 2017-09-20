LockRattler 3.5: new version should run on El Capitan, Sierra, and High Sierra

A number of people have asked if LockRattler could run on El Capitan: thanks to a new release of Xcode, I hope that may now be possible.

Version 3.5 of LockRattler has now been ported to Swift 3.2 and built to run properly on El Capitan, Sierra, and High Sierra. Although I have tested it on Sierra and it all looks to be working properly, I am unable to test it on either El Capitan or High Sierra. I would therefore be very grateful if those running El Capitan or High Sierra would download this new version and let me know, please.

It is available from here: lockrattler35

and from Downloads above.