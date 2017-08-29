Startup and shutdown key combinations for macOS Sierra

Here is a handy listing of the most important startup and shutdown key combinations and related techniques, applicable to Macs running macOS Sierra and later. Instead of giving these by the keys used, I have ordered them by function, as that is how you will want to look them up.

To enter ‘modes’:

Safe mode (no third-party startups, flush caches) – Shift.

Local Recovery mode (Recovery partition, Disk Utility, System install) – Command-R requires a wired keyboard and trackpad/mouse.

Remote (latest) Recovery mode (online Recovery) – Command-Option-R requires a wired keyboard and trackpad/mouse.

Remote (original) Recovery mode (online Recovery, 10.12.4 and later only) – Command-Option-Shift-R requires a wired keyboard and trackpad/mouse.

These Recovery modes differ in their reinstall options.

Hardware Test/Diagnostics mode (run hardware diagnostics) – D requires a wired keyboard and trackpad/mouse.

Remote Hardware Test/Diagnostics (online) – Option-D requires a wired keyboard and trackpad/mouse.

Single-user mode (command line only, rarely useful now) – Command-S.

Verbose mode – Command-V.

Target disk mode (connected to ‘master’ Mac) – T.

To select startup:

Startup Manager, so you can choose startup volume – Option.

Boot from CD/DVD/USB stick – C.

Use OS X startup volume – X.

NetBoot – N.

Default image on NetBoot – Option-N.

Eject removable media (optical disk) – Eject key, F12, mouse button, trackpad button.

To reset stored settings:

Reset NVRAM (PRAM) – Command-Option-P-R until startup chime.

Reset SMC – varies according to model:

iMac and desktops – shut down. Disconnect all peripheral cables. Disconnect mains power cable. Wait 15 seconds. Plug mains power cable back in. Wait a further 5 seconds before pressing Power button to start up.

MacBook including Air and Pro with non-removable batteries – shut down. Connect and power mains adaptor. On built-in keyboard, press (left side) Shift-Control-Option and the power button, then release.

Older portables with removable batteries – shut down. Remove power adaptor and battery. Press and hold Power button for 5 seconds. Reconnect battery and mains adaptor.

You should normally reset NVRAM after resetting the SMC.

To run sysdiagnose, which produces a large dump of diagnostic information for Apple (or third-party) analysis – Command-Option-Control-Shift-. (period).

To shut down, restart, or log out:

To force shut-down – press and hold Power button for 5 seconds, or until shuts down.

To close all apps and then force shutdown – Control-Option-Command-Power button, or Control-Option-Command-Eject.

To force restart – Control-Command-Power button.

To close all open apps and then force restart – Control-Command-Eject.

To log out normally – Shift-Command-Q.

To log out immediately – Option-Shift-Command-Q.

Other than a forced shutdown with the Power button, these vary according to model, and may not work following significant software or hardware problems.

Note: except in dire emergency, never turns the mains supply off, or disconnect the mains power cable, unless the (desktop) Mac is already shut down: force shutdown first by pressing and holding the Power button until the Mac shuts down.