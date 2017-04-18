A Mac Troubleshooting Summary

With over a thousand articles here about Macs and their problems, it can be tricky to know where to look first. Here’s a selection of starting points for troubleshooting and solving issues.

Crashes, freezing, panics

Was that a crash, freeze, panic, or spinning beachball? A diagnostic guide

Kernel panics, and how to know when they occur

Problems after system updates

That update just broke everything: what to do next

A universal panacea: installing the Combo updater

Restoring firmware after an interrupted firmware update

When Sierra won’t install

Crash recovery and disk problems

Recovering from a hard crash – when your startup drive is missing or damaged

Monitoring SSD wear and ageing

Checking your drives with DriveDx

Q&A – Dead Mac recovery – recovering files from a dead Mac

S.M.A.R.T.ypants – hard drive failure detection

App problems – preference settings

Preference settings: where to find them in macOS Sierra

Preference settings: where to find them in El Capitan

Keychain problems

Why do I have to keep entering my keychain password in Sierra?

How to repair your keychain by making a fresh one

Time Machine problems

Why have my Time Machine backups stopped or become irregular?

Troubleshooting Time Machine: stuck preparing backup, and the deep event scan

Logs – Sierra

Use Consolation from Downloads

Sierra Log Tutorial: Getting started, Time Machine errors, and restarts – basic level

Getting more out of Sierra’s logs

Useful filter terms for Sierra’s logs

Waking your Mac from sleep: log highlights

Mac shutdown and sleep cause codes

Logs – El Capitan and earlier

Log race – understanding and using Console’s logs

Reading logs: shutdown and startup

Reading logs: waking from sleep and backing up

Getting El Capitan to run clean – using Console and guesswork to stop repeated service crashing

Service with a Smile – advanced troubleshooting of services and the startup process

Known bugs and issues

Known bugs in macOS Sierra 10.12.4: an incomplete summary

Reported problems in macOS Sierra: an incomplete list – badly designed features, third-party apps, etc.

Networks

Small Networks Without Big Headaches – setting up and diagnosing a small network

My email is broken – how to diagnose and fix mail problems

The medium of the message – email clients and types

iCloud and cloud services

What to do when a cloud service plays up – including links to service status for iCloud, Adobe CC, etc.

What to do when your account might have been compromised

Generic approaches

My Mac don’t work – troubleshooting tools and techniques

Generic troubleshooting: how to fix something that doesn’t work

Tackling the serious and insoluble

Reviving the hopeless Mac: what to try before visiting the Genius Bar

Prepare for repair: taking or sending a Mac in

Prepare for repair: safeguarding your data

Useful references

Conventions and Standards for Mac Articles

Startup and shutdown key combinations

EFI, SMC and NVRAM (formerly PRAM)

Safe mode

My Mac only runs properly in Safe mode

Recovery mode and its tools

Hardware diagnostics and AHT

Where to find that UUID, MAC address, etc.

Where is that app? – a brief index to bundled tools in Sierra

Further details

Full categorised listing of Mac articles here.