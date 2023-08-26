Saturday Mac riddles 218

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Something for nothing with shape to collaborate and brainstorm.

2: Former dark sky moved to your Mac for forecasts.

3: Bodyguard for a criminal accomplice checks your peripherals if it’s not armless.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.