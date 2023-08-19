Saturday Mac riddles 217

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: A cross to defend your Mac now comes in three different varieties.

2: First unknown cipher, this IDE will be 20 in October.

3: Crossed out opening shot in tennis was rack-mounted for nearly nine years.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.