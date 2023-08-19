hoakley General, Life, Painting

Painting aerial views 1

Albrecht Altdorfer (1480–1538), The Battle of Issus (1529), colour on lime, 158.4 x 120.3 cm, Alte Pinakothek, Munich, Germany. Wikimedia Commons.

Few of us today haven’t seen the world beneath us from an aircraft or high building, and aerial views are familiar if not everyday. Just a century ago, the world was very different, and the vast majority of paintings were made from ground level. If the local topography allowed, an artist might climb a hill with their easel or pochard box to sketch what the world looked like from that height. This weekend I look at paintings of aerial views, mostly intended to make the viewer gasp with astonishment at what you could see if you could fly like a god.

Memling, Hans (1425/40-1494): The Passion. Turin, Galleria Sabauda
Hans Memling (c 1433–1494), Scenes from the Passion of Christ (1470-1), oil on oak panel, 56.7 x 92.2 cm, Sabauda Gallery, Turin, Italy. Wikimedia Commons.

In about 1470 Hans Memling created a unique view of the Passion in his Scenes from the Passion of Christ. Not only does this feature a total of twenty-three scenes, from the triumphal entry into Jerusalem to the Resurrection, but these are set in a fictional aerial view of Jerusalem.

Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519), Topographic View of the Countryside around the Plain of Arezzo and the Val di Chiana (c 1502), charcoal or soft black chalk, reworked with pen and dark brown ink, brush and brown wash, 20.8 x 28.3 cm, The Royal Collection, Windsor. Wikimedia Commons.
Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519), Topographic View of the Countryside around the Plain of Arezzo and the Val di Chiana (c 1502), charcoal or soft black chalk, reworked with pen and dark brown ink, brush and brown wash, 20.8 x 28.3 cm, The Royal Collection, Windsor. Wikimedia Commons.

Thirty years later, when he was engaged in advising Cesare Borgia on military engineering and planning, Leonardo da Vinci created one of the first aerial topographic views, in his Topographic View of the Countryside around the Plain of Arezzo and the Val di Chiana from about 1502. This provides an overview with carefully painted miniatures signifying its towns and cities, a tradition that extends to modern mapmaking.

Meanwhile in northern Europe, Albrecht Altdorfer was devising the World View.

altdorferbattlecharlemagne
Albrecht Altdorfer (1480–1538), The Victory of Charlemagne over the Avars near Regensburg (1518), oil on lime, dimensions not known, Germanisches Nationalmuseum, Nuremberg, Germany. Wikimedia Commons.

Altdorfer’s The Victory of Charlemagne over the Avars near Regensburg (1518), is a landscape secondary to being a visual celebration of this major military victory. Apart from its glaring anachronism of showing cannons in a battle which took place long before their appearance in Europe after 1300, it arrays troops for geometric effect, and for the intense rhythmicity of their arms. Altdorfer was one of the first artists to use a high viewpoint to create a World View, which later evolved into the panorama.

Joachim Patinir, Crossing the River Styx (1520-4), oil on panel, 64 x 103 cm, Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid. Wikimedia Commons.
Joachim Patinir (c 1480-1524), Crossing the River Styx (1520-4), oil on panel, 64 x 103 cm, Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid. Wikimedia Commons.

At the same time, Joachim Patinir realised the power of the World View in his Crossing the River Styx (1520-4). The spectator is elevated above the surface and looks on and down over a richly detailed landscape that stretches to the far horizon. Although he has painted a crisp and clear horizon to the sea, he uses marked aerial perspective for the land on the left, making it recede into distant haze, to give the impression of great depth of view.

altdorferbattlealexanderissus
Albrecht Altdorfer (1480–1538), The Battle of Issus (1529), colour on lime, 158.4 x 120.3 cm, Alte Pinakothek, Munich, Germany. Wikimedia Commons.

Altdorfer soon came to adapt the World View for a purely military scene, in his Battle of Issus (1529). Keeping his panel in portrait orientation allowed him to show the deep recession in both land and sky. Not only does he paint the soldiers in intricate detail (military precision, perhaps), but also the distant town, and he avoids aerial perspective, which would have left the horizon indistinct.

El Greco (Doménikos Theotokópoulos), View and Plan of Toledo (1610-4), oil on canvas, 132 x 228 cm, Museo del Greco, Toledo. Wikimedia Commons.
El Greco (Doménikos Theotokópoulos), View and Plan of Toledo (1610-4), oil on canvas, 132 x 228 cm, Museo del Greco, Toledo. Wikimedia Commons.

Of the two views that he painted of his adopted home town Toledo, El Greco (Doménikos Theotokópoulos) made one to combine a topographic view with an inset map of the city. View and Plan of Toledo (1610-14) is unusual for providing such help in relating the map to the ground which it depicts, and may be the first painting to include a map in this way.

Kawahara Keiga (川原慶賀), Nagasaki (Edo, 1820), colours on silk, 69 x 85.5 cm, Kobe City Museum, Kobe. Wikimedia Commons.
Kawahara Keiga (川原慶賀), Nagasaki (Edo, 1820), colours on silk, 69 x 85.5 cm, Kobe City Museum, Kobe. Wikimedia Commons.

By the end of the Renaissance, the World View seems to have fallen from favour among landscape artists. One unusually late example comes from the Japanese painter Kawahara Keiga (川原慶賀) working in the Edo period. He was painting in the city forming the link between Japan and the outside world, employing Western style and techniques, when he painted this World View of Nagasaki in 1820.

Théodore Rousseau, Vue panoramique sur l'Île-de-France (Panoramic View of the Ile-de-France) (c 1830), oil on canvas, 22.1 x 75.9 cm, The National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC. Courtesy National Gallery of Art, via Wikimedia Commons.
Théodore Rousseau (1812-67), Vue panoramique sur l’Île-de-France (Panoramic View of the Ile-de-France) (c 1830), oil on canvas, 22.1 x 75.9 cm, The National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC. Courtesy National Gallery of Art, via Wikimedia Commons.

The successor to the aerial World View came in Théodore Rousseau’s Panoramic View of the Ile-de-France, which places the viewer at the level of the rooftops, so as to look over the buildings in the foreground.

By the nineteenth century a few select pioneers were able to get their feet off the ground and experience aerial views through their own eyes.

dorbetweenskyearth
Gustave Doré (1832–1883), Between Sky and Earth (1862), oil on canvas, 61 x 51 cm, Musée des Beaux-Arts de Belfort, Belfort, France. Wikimedia Commons.

Gustave Doré’s Between Sky and Earth (1862) is something of a mystery. The viewer is high above the fields outside Doré’s native Strasbourg, where several small groups are flying kites. The kite shown at the upper left has just been penetrated by a flying bird. Another unseen kite, off the top of the canvas, has a traditional tail, at the end of which a very anxious frog is tied to it by a hindleg. However, a stork appears to have designs on seizing the opportunity to eat the frog, and is approaching from behind, its bill wide open and ready for the meal.

Florence from Bellosguardo 1863 by John Brett 1831-1902
John Brett (1831–1902), Florence from Bellosguardo (1863), oil on canvas, 60 x 101.3 cm, The Tate Gallery (Presented by Thomas Stainton in memory of Charles and Lavinia Handley-Read 1972), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), http://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/brett-florence-from-bellosguardo-t01560

Although John Brett’s meticulously detailed view of Florence from Bellosguardo (1863) was painted with his feet firmly on land, it gives the impression of a truly aerial view. Brett painted it from a vantage point at Bellosguardo, a hill to the south-west of Florence, most probably with the aid of a telescope.

Tomorrow I’ll move on to aerial views of the late nineteenth century, and the advent of flight.