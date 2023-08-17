Run a macOS VM on Apple silicon from a double-click with Vimy

Running a lightweight macOS VM on an Apple silicon Mac shouldn’t be a heavyweight task. While there are times when you want to change the number of cores it uses, which folders it shares, and other settings, much of the time we just want to run it the same as before. I’m delighted to offer a truly lightweight app to do just that: Vimy.

As an app, Vimy typically runs in four lightweight threads taking almost no CPU and around 35 MB of memory. Its only control is the Open command, whether you open your VM by double-clicking it in the Finder, dragging it to Vimy in the Dock, or using its menu command. It’s that clean and simple.

Vimy supports two VM bundle formats: the standard .bundle introduced by Apple and used in all versions of Viable, and the new custom .vimi format introduced in Viable 1.0.9 earlier this week. Internally they’re identical, but using the .vimi format makes it easier for it to be double-clickable. To set that up, move the Vimy app to /Applications or another standard folder for your apps, where the Finder and LaunchServices can see it. Create a .vimi VM bundle, either by saving one from Viable or changing the extension on an existing .bundle VM to .vimi.

Then select that .vimi VM bundle in the Finder and Get Info on it. In the Open with section there, open the popup menu and set Vimy as its default app. Then click on the Change All button to set all .vimi bundles to be opened by Vimy.

Although you could do the same for .bundle VM bundles, that extension is used for other purposes, and could result in some surprises if you were to try opening other types of bundle in Vimy.

Vimy doesn’t require that you have previously saved a VM’s settings inside its bundle, so works with existing VM bundles. If it can’t find a settings property list inside the bundle, it will run that VM with its fallback defaults of:

number of CPU cores used = 4

size of memory allocated = 6 GiB

not to enter Recovery mode, but to run in normal user mode

display size = 1600 x 1000

display HiDPI to be used when available

display ppi = 254

on Sonoma, AutoDisplay enabled

folder sharing enabled, with the Custom shared folder as the user’s Home folder

passthrough keyboard enabled

NAT network address = d6:a7:58:8e:78:d4 (Apple’s default).

While Viable 1.0.9 automatically writes settings property lists inside the VM bundles it opens, whether they’re .bundle or .vimi type, you can also write your own, and Vimy’s Zip archive provides the information to help you do so. These settings files aren’t managed by cfprefsd , so you can change them without any fear of losing those changes.

Vimy’s first beta is version 0.4, available now from here: vimy04

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.

I hope you find it useful, and that it spares you from having to negotiate Viable whenever you want to run a macOS VM.