Ukrainian Painters: Transition to the 20th century

This is the second of three articles surveying the Ukrainian painters that I have already considered individually, in an attempt to construct a more coherent account of painting in Ukraine during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. This article looks that those making the transition to more recent styles during the turn of the century.

This was a period when more Ukrainian artists were trained in and taught in the early art schools of Ukraine, as they grew and developed over this period. Although most did train in the long-established academies in Saint Petersburg, Poland and Germany, and many spent time in Paris, centres were flourishing in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Lviv. Styles that became popular inevitably included Impressionism and Naturalism.

Kyriak Kostandi (1852–1921)

Born near Odesa, where he trained initially, and returned to teach. Co-founder of Odesa’s Society of South Russian Artists and central figure there until his death.

Kyriak Kostandi

Serhii Vasylkivskyi (1854-1917)

Born in Izyum, south-east of Kharkiv, and lived most of his life in Kharkiv, where he was a key member of artistic circles.

Serhii Vasylkivskyi

Serhii Svitoslavskyi (1857-1931)

Born in Kyiv, where he returned and set up his studio. Painted many Ukrainian landscapes, particularly the River Dnipro. Teacher of plein air painting in Kyiv, pupils including Oleksandr Bohomazov. Leading figure in early years of Kyiv Zoo.

Serhii Svitoslavskyi

Mykola Samokish (1860–1944)

Born in Nizhyn, Ukraine, and brought up near Chernihiv. Travelled widely and painted in Russia and Ukraine. Organised an art school in Simferopol, Crimea, and taught in Kharkiv.

Mykola Samokish

Mykhaylo Berkos (1861–1919)

Born and first trained in Odesa, settled to the north of Kharkiv, where he taught and was a key figure in Kharkiv Art College.

Mykhaylo Berkos

Mykola Pymonenko (1862–1912)

Born in a village outside Kyiv, initially trained in icon painting in the monastery of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, then at Kyiv Art School. Taught in Kyiv, pupils included Kazymyr Malevych.

Mykola Pymonenko

Mykola Ivasyuk (1865–1937)

Born in Zastavna, Western Ukraine. Taught in Chernivtsi and Kyiv. Prolific painter of the history of Ukraine. Executed in Kyiv during the Terror of 1937.

Mykola Ivasyuk

Viktor Zarubin (1866–1928)

Born in Kharkiv, trained under Arkhyp Kuindzhi, painted extensively in Ukraine and northern France.

Viktor Zarubin

Ivan Trush (1869–1941)

Born in Vysotsko, to the north-east of Lviv. Settled in Lviv, involved in the establishment of Lviv National Museum. Prominent portrait painter, and Impressionist landscapes.

Ivan Trush

Petro Nilus (1869–1943)

Born in Balta, south-west Ukraine, and moved to Odesa, where he studied under Kyriak Kostandi. Active in Odesa for much of his career until moving to Paris in 1920.

Petro Nilus

