Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.5.1 update

Apple has just released the update to take macOS Ventura to version 13.5.1. It’s just under 500 MB for Intel Macs, and around 1.87 GB for Apple silicon Macs.

There are no security release notes, as this update doesn’t address any vulnerabilities.

Apple’s general release notes state: “macOS Ventura 13.5.1 fixes an issue in System Settings that prevents location permissions from appearing”. I can confirm that this fixes the bug introduced in 13.5 that stopped providing access to apps in System Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. That section is now restored to its former glory, giving the user full control again.

There don’t appear to be any firmware updates, at least not to Intel Macs with T2 chips, nor to Apple silicon Macs. The macOS build number is incremented to 22G90.

There are no changes in version or build numbers among bundled apps. Safari remains at version 16.6 (18615.3.12.11.2).

The only changed version or build numbers in the whole of the /System/Library folder are in 8 items, each of which has been updated from version 2787.0.6 (2787.0.6) to 2787.0.7 (2787.0.7). Those components updated are:

in CoreServices, CoreLocationAgent.app

in Frameworks, CoreLocation.framework and CoreMotion.framework

in LocationBundles, CountryTracker.bundle and TimeZone.bundle

in PrivateFrameworks, CoreLocationReplay.framework, CoreMotionAlgorithms.framework and LocationSupport.framework.

This confirms that the bug introduced in 13.5 in Location Services controls is the only known bug that is fixed in macOS 13.5.1.

Updated at 1930 GMT 17 August 2023.