Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 216

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 216. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Pictograms from Japan accepted into Unicode in 2009-10.

Click for a solution emoji Pictograms (what they are) from Japan (originated there in 1997) accepted into Unicode in 2009-10 (first accepted for the Unicode standard in 2010, although several were included in 2009).

2: Five went into education from 2002, but left three years later.

Click for a solution eMac Five went into education from 2002 (five variants of the eMac were released primarily for the education market from 2002), but left three years later (Apple abandoned them in 2005).

3: Irrational number of pals was first with integral keyboard and ARM.

Click for a solution eMate Irrational number (e = 2.718…) of pals (mates) was first with integral keyboard and ARM (it was the first Apple product with both a built-in keyboard and an ARM chip, in 1997-98).

The common factor

Click for a solution They each start with the letter e.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.