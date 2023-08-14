How to prepare your Mac for service or repair

We all hope that it will never happen, but even Macs sometimes break. This article explains what you should do – when possible – before your Mac goes for service or repair, so that when it returns you can get up and running as quickly as you can.

Preparation

When your Mac is going in for service or repair, be prepared for it to return with its internal storage wiped or replaced with new. Even if the repair shouldn’t result in logic board replacement, that might prove necessary, and in most modern Macs that brings with it a replacement SSD. If your Mac has a severe fault, you may be unable to do everything recommended here. But if you can, it’s worth taking precautions before you take or send your Mac off as they will make life so much easier when it comes back.

Technicians also require two additional steps to make their job possible: turn off its Find My Mac service, and, if it’s an Intel Mac with a firmware password, you should turn that off as well, so they can start your Mac up. If you’re shipping your Mac to Apple or an authorised service facility, you may also be given additional instructions to prepare your Mac for service.

The best sequence to follow is:

When you’re ready, close all applications ready to shut your Mac down. Make one last full Time Machine backup, using the Back Up Now command in Time Machine’s menubar entry, or use your favourite backup utility to make a complete backup to an external drive. If you don’t normally back up the whole of your Mac’s internal Data volume, make sure that this time you do, together with any other user containers or volumes you might have created on its internal storage. If it’s an Apple silicon or Intel T2 Mac, and you haven’t already turned FileVault on, do so now. Because of the way that FileVault works, this won’t require the disk’s contents to be re-encrypted, and it provides instant security for all the files stored on its internal Data volume. For other situations, see below. Turn off Find My Mac in System Settings (or System Preferences), in the iCloud section of Apple ID. If it’s an Intel Mac with its firmware password enabled, restart it into Recovery mode, use Startup Security Utility or Firmware Password Utility to disable that firmware password, then restart your Mac to confirm that it no longer requires the firmware password to be entered. Shut your Mac down using the Apple menu command, if you can.

Pack your Mac carefully using its original packaging, if possible, and take or send it to Apple or Apple’s Authorised Service Provider. I generally avoid sending any cables, input devices, or anything else when the work is to be done on the Mac itself, but if you’re taking it in to an Apple store you’ll need to take at least its cables with you. If you’re taking it in, remember to bring its original sales receipt as well.

Securing the data on some Macs may require a little more than FileVault. If it’s an Intel Mac without a T2 chip, then turning FileVault on could require a long encryption process. It may be simplest then to start it up in Recovery and erase its Data volume. For Macs containing particularly sensitive data, you may consider FileVault insufficient; you might then want to delete the most sensitive items, or use Erase All Contents and Settings to wipe all the data from a T2 or Apple silicon Mac. The more that you remove now, though, the more you’ll have to restore when you get it back.

Return

When your Mac returns, connect it to a minimum of essential peripherals and try starting it up normally. If it goes straight into the macOS setup sequence, start it into Recovery Mode and open Disk Utility. If almost everything on your boot volume has vanished, you know that its internal storage has been wiped or replaced.

If your Mac has a T2 chip and you want to use an external bootable drive to restore its contents, now is the time to open Startup Security Utility and enable it to boot from an external drive.

If you need to restore your Mac’s internal storage, you now have a choice of routes for that journey, including:

If your Mac boots into setting up macOS, you can follow the setup, and opt to migrate from an external copy or backup.

You can set macOS up as a new user, and migrate using Migration Assistant afterwards, or migrate manually if you really prefer.

Whichever you choose, you’ll want to ensure that your backup or copy is connected by the fastest method, such as Thunderbolt 3, to make the process as rapid as possible.

If you do allow a T2 Mac to boot from an external disk, don’t forget to restart in Recovery Mode, open Startup Security Utility, and return its settings to normal, once you’re happy that your migration is complete and your Mac boots properly from its internal storage.

Checklist

Make a full backup or copy.

Turn FileVault on (T2/Apple silicon), if not already enabled.

Turn off Find My Mac .

. Disable any firmware password (Intel only).

Shut down.

If taking it in, take power cables and original sales receipt.

Follow additional instructions if sending it instead.

Reference

Apple’s instructions.