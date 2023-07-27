How and why to reset your Mac’s SMC and NVRAM

Among the characteristics of Intel Macs is their reliance on a System Management Controller (SMC), and on persistent settings saved to non-volatile memory (NVRAM, formerly PRAM). As both of those affect a wide range of different functions, resetting either or both can fix such a wide range of problems that this has become something of a panacea when troubleshooting. That has changed completely in Apple silicon Macs.

Apple silicon Macs

Most of the functions of the SMC are performed within Apple’s new SoC, which even has an SMC system to monitor internal temperatures and state, and may work in conjunction with its Always-On Processor (AOP) to run the Apple silicon version of power management software. If you want to re-initialise these, simply shut your Mac down, disconnect all non-essential third-party peripherals and the mains power lead, wait at least 30 seconds, then reconnect and start your Mac up again. The SMC and AOP should be re-initialised soon after startup, load their firmware, and be ready to work normally again.

NVRAM is more extensive that in Intel Macs and stored in NOR Flash memory, but much of it is protected, and it’s not intended to be meddled with by the user. The only way to set it back to factory condition is to perform a full restore in DFU mode, which also wipes the entire contents of the internal SSD and returns the whole Mac back to factory condition. The Asahi Linux project has documented much of the contents of NVRAM, and you should leave it well alone. Trying to reset NVRAM using the key combination for Intel Macs does absolutely nothing to an Apple silicon Mac.

Intel SMC

Features controlled by the SMC include:

the cooling fans; if these seem stuck full on even when your Mac is just idling, then that suggests an SMC or sensor problem.

accessory lights, such as keyboard backlighting, status indicator light, battery indicator lights on non-removable batteries, those around the I/O ports on recent Mac Pros.

power button; if this is not a mechanical problem (older models), suspect the SMC.

opening and closing the lid of a notebook.

sleeping and shutdown; if your Mac sleeps or shuts down when you don’t think it should, suspect the SMC.

battery charging (notebooks), and the MagSafe power adaptor light.

napping and processor slowing; if your Mac performs poorly but the CPU isn’t showing high load, suspect the SMC.

Target display mode; if this doesn’t work properly, or it switches unexpectedly, suspect the SMC.

recognition of peripherals connected to a USB-C port; if your Mac doesn’t recognise these, suspect the SMC.

the Sudden Motion Sensor (SMS), ambient light sensing, and selection of an external video source for some iMacs.

How you reset the SMC depends on the Mac, with different routines for notebooks with and without a removable battery, and for desktops.

To reset the SMC in a notebook with a non-removable battery (without a T2 chip):

Shut the Mac down. Connect its mains adaptor and ensure that power is being supplied to it. On the built-in keyboard, hold down Shift-Control-Option on the left side and press the Power button with them held down, for 10 seconds. release all the keys, wait a few seconds, then power up normally, preferably to reset the NVRAM next.

To reset the SMC in a notebook with a user-removable battery (older models):

Shut the Mac down. Disconnect any mains adaptor. Remove the battery. Press and hold the power button for 5 seconds. Insert the battery, then connect the mains power adaptor and ensure that power is being supplied to it. Power up normally, preferably to reset the NVRAM next.

To reset the SMC in a desktop without a T2 chip:

Shut the Mac down. Optionally disconnect all peripherals apart from any Ethernet cable, keyboard, mouse/trackpad, and any display. For the procedure to be most reliable, connect any wireless keyboard using its USB charging cable. Then disconnect the mains power cable from the back of the Mac. Wait for 15 seconds, then reconnect the mains cable. If you are going on to further system diagnostics or testing, leave peripherals disconnected. Otherwise you can reconnect the peripherals that you need. Wait for 5 seconds, then power up normally, preferably to reset the NVRAM next.

Although you don’t have to reset the NVRAM straight after resetting the SMC, because of potential overlap between their functions and problems, it’s wise to do so.

Disconnecting peripherals is an additional measure not included in the standard SMC reset procedure. I recommend it because you may well want to have those peripherals clear when you are trying to sort this type of problem out. If you’re sure that you’ll just proceed to reset the SMC (and possibly the NVRAM), you do not need to do that.

Macs with a T2 chip incorporate the SMC, image signal processor, audio controller, SSD controller, and the secure enclave processor in the single SoC (system on a chip), which behaves quite differently from previous SMC chips, although signs of malfunction remain the same.

To reset the SMC functions in a notebook with a T2 chip:

Shut the Mac down.

Once shut down, press and hold its Power button for 10 seconds.

After releasing the Power button, wait a few seconds, then press the Power button to start the Mac up.

If that doesn’t work, try this:

Shut the Mac down.

Once it is shut down, press and hold the right Shift key, the left Option key, and the left Control key for 7 seconds. Then keep holding those keys while you also press and hold the Power button for another 7 seconds. During this, the Mac may turn on and off again.

Release those keys and the Power button, and wait a few seconds before pressing the Power button to start it up again.

To reset the SMC functions in a desktop with a T2 chip:

Shut the Mac down.

Disconnect its mains power lead for 15 seconds.

Reconnect its mains power lead, and wait for 5 seconds.

Press the Power button to start it up.

These procedures are detailed here.

Intel NVRAM

NVRAM stores key settings that your Mac cannot obtain from disk during startup. Apple explains it in a separate article about NVRAM.

The NVRAM contains settings for:

sound output volume,

display resolution, and sometimes other display settings,

startup volume (disk),

any recent kernel panic, to enable a panic log to be retrieved,

other model-specific features.

If you’re curious, you can use the Terminal command

nvram -xp or nvram -p

to list all the variables stored in your Mac’s NVRAM. The output will be formatted slightly differently according to model, and you may find it best to try both, to work out which is more meaningful.

To reset the NVRAM on any Intel Mac:

If your Mac has a firmware password set, you must turn that off before attempting to reset the NVRAM, or the procedure will fail. To do that, restart in Recovery mode and select the Firmware Password Utility or Startup Security Utility from the Utilities menu. If your Mac is running, shut it down. For the procedure to be most reliable, connect any wireless keyboard using its USB charging cable. Position your fingers on the Command, Option, P and R keys ready to press and hold them down. Power your Mac up using its Power button as normal. Immediately after pressing the Power button, press and hold those four keys. If you’re worried about doing this quickly enough, you can hold the four keys down as you press the Power button. If your Mac plays a startup chime (chord), hold those four keys until your Mac sounds the startup chime a second time, when you should release them. If your Mac doesn’t play a startup chime (chord), hold those keys until the display backlight turns on a second time, or the Apple logo appears and disappears for the second time. Release the keys. If you don’t release them now, your Mac will restart again, and may reset the NVRAM a second time. Allow your Mac to start up normally.

If you want to be certain that you have reset the NVRAM properly, the most reliable way is to compare its contents before and after resetting, using the command given above. Following successful reset, the NVRAM contains a lot less information in fewer fields.

Remember that when you reset the NVRAM, all its settings will revert to their defaults. If you have changed third-party kernel extension policy using spctl , for instance, then you will need to repeat that change of setting.

One simple way to reset both the SMC and NVRAM without keyboard gymnastics is to start up in Single-user Recovery mode using Command-S-R, then enter the two commands

pmset -a restoredefaults

nvram -c

before restarting with reboot . This should be possible even when a hardware password is set.

Resetting the SMC and NVRAM are not panaceas for every problem. They will not fix disk problems, nor failing graphics cards, nor a great deal else. Used appropriately, they can transform a Mac that seems to be dying into one that is in fine fettle.