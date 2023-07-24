Apple has released Ventura 13.5, Monterey 12.6.8 and Big Sur 11.7.9

Apple has released the update to bring macOS Ventura to version 13.5, and security updates for Monterey 12.6.8 and Big Sur 11.7.9. The 13.5 update is around 2.7 GB for Apple silicon, and about 1.56 GB for Intel T2 models.

Other than important security updates, Apple doesn’t provide any details of changes, merely stating that there are “important bug fixes”. Security release notes are already available for Ventura, Monterey and Big Sur. There are nearly 30 fixes in 13.5, which include five to the kernel, one of which is believed to have been exploited in iOS. These include the fixes provided in RSRs (a) and (c).

iBoot firmware for Apple silicon Macs is updated to 8422.141.2, and Intel T2 Macs it’s updated to 1968.140.7.0.0 (iBridge: 20.16.6072.0.0,0).

This is almost certainly the last set of non-security bug fixes for Ventura, and the last security update for Big Sur. Ventura 13.6 is expected in September, and is likely to be a security update only.

Updated 1915 GMT 24 July 2023.