Apple has just released a further Rapid Security Response for Ventura

Apple has just released a further attempt at its second Rapid Security Response (RSR) for macOS Ventura. To install this, your Mac must already be running macOS 13.4.1, although it doesn’t require the previous RSR (a) to be installed, but replaces it. It’s a small download, and requires a restart to complete installation, but little additional time to a normal restart.

Following successful installation, the macOS version number is given as 13.4.1 (c), with a build number of 22F770820d. Safari is brought up to version 16.5.2 with a build number of 18615.2.9.11.10, and now omits the letter at the end of its version number.

This RSR is believed to patch the same single vulnerability in WebKit as in the previous RSR, which Apple reports is believed to have been exploited in the wild. Details are here.

Please do not try to download or install this RSR using SilentKnight, or the command tool softwareupdate . RSRs should always be downloaded and installed using Software Update.