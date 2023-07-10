Apple has just released another Rapid Security Response for Ventura, and Safari for 11 and 12

Apple has just released a second Rapid Security Response (RSR) for macOS Ventura. To install this, your Mac must already be running macOS 13.4.1. Although it’s a small download, less than 200 MB, the software update servers seem heavily loaded at present. This requires a restart to complete installation, but little additional time to a normal restart.

Following successful installation, the macOS version number is given as 13.4.1 (a), with a build number of 22F770820b. Safari is brought up to version 16.5.2 (a) with a build number of 18615.2.9.11.9.

This RSR patches a single vulnerability in WebKit, which Apple reports is believed to have been exploited in the wild. Details are here.

Please do not try to download or install this RSR using SilentKnight, or the command tool softwareupdate . RSRs should always be downloaded and installed using Software Update.

For those still running Monterey or Big Sur, Apple has incorporated this security fix in a new version (16.5.2) of Safari, which should be available now.

Updated with further macOS 11 and 12 info, 2100 GMT 10 July 2023.