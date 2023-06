Apple has just released urgent security updates to bring macOS Ventura to version 13.4.1, Monterey to 12.6.7 and Big Sur to 11.7.8. These fix a vulnerability in the kernel which is believed to have been actively exploited, at least in iOS, and a serious vulnerability in WebKit (Ventura only).

Details of the updates are here for Ventura, here for Monterey, and here for Big Sur.

The 13.4.1 update is around 1.88 GB in size on Apple silicon, and just over 1 GB on Intel.