SilentKnight 2.6 supports Sonoma and more

We have now entered that time of year when developers start testing their products against the early betas of the next major release of macOS. I’m delighted to release my second update, following Viable 1.0.8, to add support for those now running Sonoma: SilentKnight version 2.6.

This update also finally removes the precautions I had built in previously to deal with the bug affecting Content Caching servers and updates to XProtect and XProtect Remediator. If you now run SilentKnight on a server and it discovers updates, it will no longer suggest that you disable the server as a precaution against installation failure.

For those running Sonoma, either on their Mac or in a VM, SilentKnight will now report versions correctly for it, in all respects apart from firmware. Because firmware update versions are so complicated, SilentKnight can only recognise one version as being current for each model; if I were to set that as the version installed by Sonoma betas, then those running release versions of macOS would be told their Mac’s firmware is out of date when it isn’t. Instead, SilentKnight reports more recent firmware as being correct, but also tells you the current release version.

The remaining task that I have in SilentKnight is to add the model identifiers for Apple’s latest releases. That shouldn’t cause a problem if you’re fortunate enough to take delivery of one of those new models, though. As soon as I know those model identifiers, I will add them to SilentKnight’s database.

SilentKnight version 2.6 is now available from here: silentknight206

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.