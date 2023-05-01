Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 201

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 201. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Show in the atelier that vanished for 18 years until 2022.

Click for a solution Macintosh Studio Display Show (display) in the atelier (a studio) that vanished for 18 years until 2022 (Apple sold a series of Studio Displays between 1999-2004, and they reappeared with the current model in 2022).

2: Exhibition for movies until struck by lightning.

Click for a solution Apple Cinema Display Exhibition (display) for movies (a cinema) until struck by lightning (the last Cinema Display was replaced by the Thunderbolt Display, introduced in 2011).

3: Ostentation of a personal likeness was taller than it was wide.

Click for a solution Macintosh Portrait Display Ostentation (display) of a personal likeness (a portrait) was taller than it was wide (it was, between 1989-92).

The common factor

Click for a solution They are all models of display sold by Apple.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.