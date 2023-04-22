Saturday Mac riddles 200

Almost four years ago, on 29 June 2019, I posted my first Saturday Mac Riddles. To mark their 200th edition, here are this weekend’s four special riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: The first, for the rest of us, but needed to gain weight quickly.

2: Hat partly designed by Bose arrived almost a year late for the party.

3: No notebook, and its 7 kg weight was the envy of those who played trackball.

4: Headless, 1U and served in a rack 21 years ago.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.