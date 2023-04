Apple has just released security updates to macOS Monterey and Big Sur, bringing them to versions 12.6.5 and 11.7.6 respectively. These patch the remaining security vulnerability in IOAccelerator, that was fixed in Ventura 13.3.1 last week.

Security release notes for Monterey are here, and for Big Sur are here.

I’m grateful to Mr. Macintosh for drawing attention to this.