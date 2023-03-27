What has changed in macOS Ventura 13.3?

The update to macOS Ventura 13.3 is substantial, and brings many improvements and fixes, including the following listed by Apple:

A remove background option in Freeform to automatically isolate a subject.

Duplicate detection in Photos now includes iCloud Shared Photo Libraries.

A new Accessibility setting to automatically dim video containing flashing light and strobe effects (referred to in private libraries as photosensitivity).

A fix to Trackpad gestures ceasing to respond.

A fix to VoiceOver, that could become unresponsive after using the Finder.

Even more (21) new emoji, just what we all wanted.

Beta-testers report that this fixes the bug connecting to SMB shares with custom icons. Michael Tsai of C-Command points out that Mail plug-ins need to be updated for 13.3, as he has already with a new version of the mighty SpamSieve.

A full list of security vulnerabilities addressed is here. It includes 49 items, with four fixes to the kernel, although Apple hasn’t noted any as being exploited in the wild yet.

There are firmware updates for Apple silicon Macs, bringing iBoot to 8422.100.650, and Intel T2 models are updated to 1968.100.17.0.0 (iBridge 20.16.4252.0.0,0).

Significant version changes seen among bundled apps include:

App Store, major build increment

Automator, major build increment

Books, to version 5.2

Contacts, major build increment

Freeform, to version 1.2

Home, major build increment

Keychain Access, major build increment

Mail, major build increment

Music, to version 1.3.4

News, to version 8.3

Photos, major build increment

Preview, major build increment

QuickTime Player, major build increment

Safari, to version 16.4 (18615.1.26.11.22)

Shortcuts, major build increment

Stocks, to version 5.3

TV, to version 1.3.4

Weather, to version 3.3.

Significant changes in /System/Library include:

many Automator PDF actions

one new app, Coverage Details in CoreServices, which doesn’t appear intended to be run by the user, and may relate to AppleCare coverage

in CoreServices, which doesn’t appear intended to be run by the user, and may relate to AppleCare coverage ManagedClient, to version 15.3

PairedDevices in CoreServices, new version

a new app, Pro Display Calibrator, in CoreServices, for calibrating Pro displays using a measurement device in a darkened environment

Siri, version update

Xcode Previews, version update

AppleAfterburner kernel extension, version update

AppleCallbackPowerSource, a new kernel extension

AppleEmbeddedAudio kernel extension, version update

AppleJPEGDriver kernel extension, version update

Apple lightweight virtualisation kernel extensions, version updates

a new kernel extension AppleQSPIMC

APFS is updated to version 2142.101.3

a great many public and private frameworks are updated, including those for virtualisation.

Highlights in what is a long list of bug fixes and improvements include the new Pro Display Calibrator app, and what appear to be extensive fixes in lightweight virtualisation on Apple silicon Macs.