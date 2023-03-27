Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 196

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 196. Here are my solutions to them.

1: One rasp between two for others to open your documents.

Click for a solution File Sharing One rasp (file) between two (sharing) for others to open your documents (what it enables).

2: Satisfied with hiding in a store to economise on updates.

Click for a solution Content Caching Satisfied (content) with hiding in a store (caching) to economise on updates (what it enables).

3: When the boss is working from home for ARD.

Click for a solution Remote Management When the boss is working from home (your management is remote) for ARD (Apple Remote Desktop, which requires this service to be enabled).

The common factor

Click for the solution They are all sharing services controlled in Sharing settings.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.