Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 196

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 196. Here are my solutions to them.

1: One rasp between two for others to open your documents.

File Sharing

One rasp (file) between two (sharing) for others to open your documents (what it enables).

2: Satisfied with hiding in a store to economise on updates.

Content Caching

Satisfied (content) with hiding in a store (caching) to economise on updates (what it enables).

3: When the boss is working from home for ARD.

Remote Management

When the boss is working from home (your management is remote) for ARD (Apple Remote Desktop, which requires this service to be enabled).

The common factor

They are all sharing services controlled in Sharing settings.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.