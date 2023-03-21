XProCheck 1.4 is easier to use and more nuanced

If you’ve been following updates that Apple has been releasing for its anti-malware tool XProtect Remediator (XPR), you’ll be aware that a lot has happened already this year. In the last few weeks, it has gained three new scanning modules, providing anti-malware detection and remediation for KeySteal and two other types of malware. Since its last update, it no longer appears possible to run XPR manually by double-clicking the XProtect.app. The time has come for improvements to my free utility XProCheck.

While some users have been quite happy to inspect XPR’s detailed reports in XProCheck, I’ve been looking for a better way to tell you just what has been checked, and whether any of its reports merit your attention. I think the best solution comes by dividing its reporting panel into two.

There are now two panels of results: on the left is a list of each of the scanning modules in the current installed version of XPR, and next to them are the numbers of normal scans reported over the chosen period; on the right is the full account of those scans extracted from the log, just as before.

Should you be having one of those days when your Mac is just packed with malware, then the left panel not only lists numbers of normal scans reported, but gives the numbers of scan reports that are suspicious using ⚠️ and those of malware detection/remediation with ⛔️.

You can move the divider between those panels so that you only see the summary panel (above), or keep the detailed account (below) as before.

XProCheck now recognises the minor errors that are usually reported by the first scans following an XPR update, and doesn’t flag those with the warning triangle ⚠️ any more. Although XPR can no longer be run manually by double-clicking the app in the Finder, XProCheck will still run a set of scans with its Run XProtect button.

XProCheck 1.4 is now available from here: xprocheck14

I hope this makes it both easier to use and more nuanced.