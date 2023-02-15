Apple has released a security update to Big Sur 11.7.4

Apple has just released an update to bring Big Sur to version 11.7.4. Although a security update, Apple has stated that, for the moment, “this update has no published CVE entries”. In other words, Apple isn’t releasing details of the security vulnerabilities that it fixes.

I’m afraid that I have no further details, but if you’re still running Big Sur I suspect this is an important update.

There’s no news of any comparable update for Monterey.

Thanks to the eagle-eyed Mr. Macintosh for catching this one.