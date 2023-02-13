Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 190

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 190. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Windows controller on macOS isn’t as bad as it seems for props and lighting setup.

Click for a solution Stage Manager Windows controller (what it does) on macOS isn’t as bad as it seems (as many have discovered) for props and lighting setup (a theatrical stage manager).

2: Manage a group sent abroad, most famously from Houston, brings three together in a lion.

Click for a solution Mission Control Manage (control) a group sent abroad (a mission), most famously from Houston (Apollo Mission Control), brings three (Dashboard, Exposé and Spaces) together in a lion (first released in OS X Lion).

3: Former juggler could locate several items until integrated in seven.

Click for a solution MultiFinder Former juggler (it was originally known as Juggler) could locate several items (a multi finder) until integrated in seven (introduced in 1987, it was integrated into System 7). (MultiFinder, developed by Erich Ringewald and Phil Goldman, supported co-operative multitasking and its window management in Classic Mac OS.)

The common factor

Click for the solution They are features in macOS and its predecessors for managing apps and their windows.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.