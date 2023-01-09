Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 185

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 185. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Butterfly helper at the turnstile checks apps at launch since 2012.

Click for a solution Gatekeeper Butterfly (it’s a European butterfly) helper at the turnstile (what it does in the real world) checks apps at launch (what it does in macOS) since 2012 (when it was added to OS X).

2: Q in yellow on Hoffman or Angel Islands for full first run checks since 2007.

Click for a solution quarantine Q (the quarantine flag is for the letter Q) in yellow (the flag’s colour) on Hoffman or Angel Islands (both were US quarantine stations in the past) for full first run checks (what it does in macOS) since 2007 (when it was added to OS X).

3: Take a small mouthful of rootless from 2015.

Click for a solution SIP Take a small mouthful (sip) of rootless (an alternative name, from the com.apple.rootless extended attribute that can set SIP on a file) from 2015 (when it was added to OS X).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re each key components in macOS protection against malware.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.