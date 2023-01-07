Saturday Mac riddles 185

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.
1: Butterfly helper at the turnstile checks apps at launch since 2012.
2: Q in yellow on Hoffman or Angel Islands for full first run checks since 2007.
3: Take a small mouthful of rootless from 2015.
To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.
I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.
Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.