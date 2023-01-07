Saturday Mac riddles 185

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Butterfly helper at the turnstile checks apps at launch since 2012.

2: Q in yellow on Hoffman or Angel Islands for full first run checks since 2007.

3: Take a small mouthful of rootless from 2015.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.